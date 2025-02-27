Inside The Nuggets

Massive Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

10 players are listed on the Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for a rebound with Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for a rebound with Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks face off in a game that will be a big test for both teams on Thursday night.

In the last four seasons, the Nuggets have split the season series 1-1 with the Bucks with the most recent meeting on February 12, 2024, going in favor of the Bucks.

The Nuggets are coming off a win in their previous game against the Pacers that saw Jokic set a career-high in assists, totaling 19. Denver will look to build off their performance from this game into Thursday's.

Denver has seven players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, and Peyton Watson.

Jamal Murray is listed as PROBABLE with left knee inflammation.

Aaron Gordon is listed as PROBABLE with right calf injury management.

Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, Vlatko Cancar is out as he rehabs his left knee from surgery, PJ Hall is out due to his two-way contract, DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair, and Peyton Watson is out with a right knee sprain.

The Bucks have three players listed on their report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton, and Bobby Portis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as PROBABLE with a left calf strain.

Pat Connaughton is out with a left calf strain, and Bobby Portis is out as he serves his team suspension for 25 games in total.

The Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks will face off Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.

Home/News