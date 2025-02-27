Massive Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks face off in a game that will be a big test for both teams on Thursday night.
In the last four seasons, the Nuggets have split the season series 1-1 with the Bucks with the most recent meeting on February 12, 2024, going in favor of the Bucks.
The Nuggets are coming off a win in their previous game against the Pacers that saw Jokic set a career-high in assists, totaling 19. Denver will look to build off their performance from this game into Thursday's.
Denver has seven players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, and Peyton Watson.
Jamal Murray is listed as PROBABLE with left knee inflammation.
Aaron Gordon is listed as PROBABLE with right calf injury management.
Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, Vlatko Cancar is out as he rehabs his left knee from surgery, PJ Hall is out due to his two-way contract, DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair, and Peyton Watson is out with a right knee sprain.
The Bucks have three players listed on their report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton, and Bobby Portis.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as PROBABLE with a left calf strain.
Pat Connaughton is out with a left calf strain, and Bobby Portis is out as he serves his team suspension for 25 games in total.
The Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks will face off Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers