Massive Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report

There are numerous stars and superstars listed on the Lakers vs Nuggets injury report

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the net against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the fourth quarter during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in one of the most highly anticipated games of the season.

Saturday's game will be the second meeting between the two teams. However, the Lakers are coming into this game with a new look that they will be hoping can finally crack the Nuggets puzzle they have dealt with over the past few seasons. The Nuggets currently have a five-game regular season winning streak against the Lakers, and are 8-1 in the playoffs over the last two seasons.

The most recent game went in favor of the Nuggets ending a score of 127-102. Denver was able to break away from the Lakers early in the third quarter behind Nikola Jokic's 34 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals on 60/43/88 shooting splits.

The Nuggets have six players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Cancar, Peyton Watson, Trey Alexander, and DaRon Holmes II.

Jamal Murray is listed as PROBABLE with left knee inflammation.

Aaron Gordon is listed as PROBABLE with right calf injury management.

Vlatko Cancar is out with left knee surgery rehabilitation, Peyton Watson is out with a right knee sprain, Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, and DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair.

The Lakers have four players listed on their report: LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Bronny James.

LeBron James is PROBABLE with left foot injury management.

Luka Doncic is PROBABLE with left calf injury management.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Maxi Kleber is out with right foot surgery recovery and Bronny James is out on G League assignment.

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will face off on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST.

