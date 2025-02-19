Michael Malone Reveals Big Russell Westbrook Injury Update
Russell Westbrook has not played a game for the Denver Nuggets since January 31, 2025.
It's been nearly a month since the veteran guard has been on the court with his teammates, but it seems like that may be finally coming to an end soon.
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone revealed that Westbrook, Michael Porter Jr., and Vlatko Cancar were all able to participate in almost all of Wednesday's practice.
The news is a huge moment for Westbrook because it felt like there was no sign of return due to his hamstring strain after missing the last seven games.
The most intriguing part of this scenario is how the Denver Nuggets will acclimate Westbrook back into the team's lineup.
The team saw great success when Westbrook stepped into the starting lineup for an injured Aaron Gordon. When both Westbrook and Gordon played together upon Gordon's return, the team went on a losing streak. Once Westbrook was injured and the team returned to their original lineup of Gordon and Christian Braun, they went on an eight-game winning streak.
With that in mind, it's hard to tell if the Denver Nuggets will put Russell Westbrook back into the starting lineup, or if they'll put him back on the bench to keep Braun as a starter. It's a tough call, but current results make it hard to change anything.
