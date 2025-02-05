Michael Malone's Concerning Injury Update on Denver Nuggets Star
The Denver Nuggets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, as they've won seven of their last 10 games and will head into their Wednesday night contest against the New Orleans Pelicans with a chance to extend their winning streak to four games. In their next five games before the All-Star break, they'll only face one team with a winning record.
While the Nuggets have been benefiting from strong play from their trio of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Russell Westbrook, there's also a handful of other players on the roster making a difference. One of those is Aaron Gordon, who Nuggets head coach Michael Malone shared the status of on Tuesday.
According to Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports, Malone said Gordon will likely be dealing with an injury to his calf for the rest of the season. While this isn't something that's going to rule him out, it is important to note that Gordon could be at risk of missing significant time if it manages to get worse.
While Gordon didn't appear for the Nuggets in Monday's win over New Orleans, he did play 30 or more minutes in his three prior games as he returned to the starting lineup.
As Gordon remains questionable for Wednesday's contest against New Orleans, it's important to remember how important he was for Denver's success during their last two playoff runs with his all-around ability. If Gordon can reach full health by the time the playoffs start, it will only increase the Nuggets' odds as contenders in the West.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player