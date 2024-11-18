Inside The Nuggets

Michael Malone's Honest Jamal Murray Statement After Nuggets-Grizzlies

The Denver Nuggets lost to the Memphis Grizzlies without Nikola Jokic.

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone listens to guard Jamal Murray (27) before the game against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena.
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone listens to guard Jamal Murray (27) before the game against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets fell to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, making it two-straight losses without Nikola Jokic. Out due to personal reasons, Jokic has not been with the team for the last two games.

With Jokic out, the Nuggets have needed more from Jamal Murray than they’ve gotten. Scoring 16 points in 43 minutes in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, Murray followed that with just 13 points in 37 minutes vs. Memphis. 

Head coach Michael Malone spoke on Murray after the loss to Memphis, getting honest about what the team needs from him in Jokic’s absence.

“We need Jamal,” Malone said. “Especially when Nikola and Aaron [Gordon] are out. We need Jamal to be a guy that can lead us. And that’s not just on Jamal Murray. I can help him… Teams are trying to take him out.”

Malone added he felt Murray was being grabbed and held by Grizzlies defenders throughout the game, which is something he mentioned to the officiating crew. That said, Malone emphasized Denver’s need for Murray to step up in Jokic’s absence.

Murray has struggled to start the new NBA season, shooting just 39.9 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from three-point range. These struggles are much harder for Denver to overcome when Jokic is sidelined.

The Nuggets are back in action against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News