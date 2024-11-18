Michael Malone's Honest Jamal Murray Statement After Nuggets-Grizzlies
The Denver Nuggets fell to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, making it two-straight losses without Nikola Jokic. Out due to personal reasons, Jokic has not been with the team for the last two games.
With Jokic out, the Nuggets have needed more from Jamal Murray than they’ve gotten. Scoring 16 points in 43 minutes in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, Murray followed that with just 13 points in 37 minutes vs. Memphis.
Head coach Michael Malone spoke on Murray after the loss to Memphis, getting honest about what the team needs from him in Jokic’s absence.
“We need Jamal,” Malone said. “Especially when Nikola and Aaron [Gordon] are out. We need Jamal to be a guy that can lead us. And that’s not just on Jamal Murray. I can help him… Teams are trying to take him out.”
Malone added he felt Murray was being grabbed and held by Grizzlies defenders throughout the game, which is something he mentioned to the officiating crew. That said, Malone emphasized Denver’s need for Murray to step up in Jokic’s absence.
Murray has struggled to start the new NBA season, shooting just 39.9 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from three-point range. These struggles are much harder for Denver to overcome when Jokic is sidelined.
The Nuggets are back in action against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.
