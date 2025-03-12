Michael Malone's Nikola Jokic Conversation Before Nuggets-Thunder
It's no secret that Nikola Jokic has been banged up while playing the last few games.
Jokic has been listed as questionable for numerous games due to an elbow injury, including against the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, the game against OKC was a marquee one for both teams, and Jokic reportedly refused to sit it out.
According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Nuggets coach Michael Malone wanted Jokic to sit out against the Thunder.
"Michael Malone kinda wanted Jokic to sit out of this game because he hurt his elbow on Sunday, and Jokic said 'Hell no.' That's a terrific display from them," Windhorst said. "I'm not gonna overreact to the way they won this game because they did have their best shooting game since 1984 in this one."
Jokic ultimately put up 35 points, 18 rebounds, 8 assists, and only 1 turnover on 75/50/80 shooting against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. It was a historic performance not just for Jokic, but the entire Denver Nuggets team as a whole in what was statement win.
With the way things stand, the Denver Nuggets are not going to catch the Oklahoma City Thunder for the first seed. However, they can still secure the second seed and have a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Lakers for it.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.
