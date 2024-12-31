Michael Malone's Russell Westbrook Statement Goes Viral
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook had a historic game on Monday night against the Utah Jazz. Tallying his 201st career triple double, Westbrook finished with 16 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds, and four steals on 100% shooting.
Not only did Westbrook extend his lead atop the all-time triple-doubles list, but he did so while recording a line only his teammate Nikola Jokić had put up before. This was Westbrook’s 10th start of the season, as he was again filling in for the injured Aaron Gordon.
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has opted for a smaller lineup in Gordon’s absence, starting Westbrook alongside Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., and Jokić.
The Nuggets are 8-2 in Westbrook starts, which is a stat Malone referenced post game when speaking on his veteran point guard.
“What’s his record as a starter?” Malone asked. “8-2… That speaks to his impact… This is a guy who's a first-ballot Hall of Famer, one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. What I admire so much about him, aside from the leadership and toughness that he brings every single day, is he's got no ego. He said, 'I'm playing with that guy. I'm going to play through him. I'm going to make him better. And if I do that, that means I'm doing my job to help this team win.’”
Malone added, “He came here for one reason, and that's to help us win a championship. And he hates to lose. That's what also I love about him. He's built the right way, and I'll go to war with Russell Westbrook any day.”
This statement from the Nuggets head coach went viral, tallying over 175,000 likes on the NBA’s Instagram page.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player