Inside The Nuggets

Michael Malone's Russell Westbrook Statement Goes Viral

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone spoke on Russell Westbrook after the Utah Jazz game.

Joey Linn

Dec 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) looks on against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center.
Dec 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) looks on against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook had a historic game on Monday night against the Utah Jazz. Tallying his 201st career triple double, Westbrook finished with 16 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds, and four steals on 100% shooting.

Not only did Westbrook extend his lead atop the all-time triple-doubles list, but he did so while recording a line only his teammate Nikola Jokić had put up before. This was Westbrook’s 10th start of the season, as he was again filling in for the injured Aaron Gordon.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has opted for a smaller lineup in Gordon’s absence, starting Westbrook alongside Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., and Jokić.

Russell Westbrook
Dec 27, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) is introduced before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Nuggets are 8-2 in Westbrook starts, which is a stat Malone referenced post game when speaking on his veteran point guard. 

“What’s his record as a starter?” Malone asked. “8-2… That speaks to his impact… This is a guy who's a first-ballot Hall of Famer, one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. What I admire so much about him, aside from the leadership and toughness that he brings every single day, is he's got no ego. He said, 'I'm playing with that guy. I'm going to play through him. I'm going to make him better. And if I do that, that means I'm doing my job to help this team win.’”

Malone added, “He came here for one reason, and that's to help us win a championship. And he hates to lose. That's what also I love about him. He's built the right way, and I'll go to war with Russell Westbrook any day.”

This statement from the Nuggets head coach went viral, tallying over 175,000 likes on the NBA’s Instagram page.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News