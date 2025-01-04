Michael Malone's Statement on Russell Westbrook Lineup Decision
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook started his 12th game of the NBA season on Friday night. Winning nine of his 11 starts entering Friday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, Westbrook has been one of Denver’s most impactful players.
While Westbrook was signed by Denver to backup starting point guard Jamal Murray, he has received starts in Murray’s absence, and has been starting recently in the absence of Aaron Gordon. Westbrook entered Friday averaging 13.7 points, 8.6 assists, and 5.9 rebounds as a starter.
The Nuggets have been rolling with Westbrook in the starting lineup, leaving head coach Michael Malone with a decision to make when Gordon returns.
Speaking with reporters before Friday's game against San Antonio, Malone was asked if Westbrook will remain a starter when Gordon returns.
"I don't look forward,” Malone said, not giving up any potential plans. “I’m just trying to worry about San Antonio. We play them again tomorrow night. Hopefully we get healthy some point soon, get Aaron Gordon back, but we'll make those decisions when we are fully whole."
The starting lineup of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic is what Denver entered the season with. Both Murray and Gordon have missed time due to injuries, which has given Westbrook an opportunity to start.
Thriving in his starting role, Westbrook has left Malone with a decision to make once Gordon returns.
