Michael Porter Jr.'s Controversial Statement Before Playoffs Goes Viral
After an interesting regular season filled with storylines, the NBA playoffs are finally here, set to tip off this Saturday. The Denver Nuggets will open the first round as the fourth seed in the Western Conference, taking on the LA Clippers.
The Nuggets hope to capture the same feeling from about 19 months ago when they won the 2023 championship. Since then, a lot has changed around the league, including in Denver.
Forward Michael Porter Jr. talked about the changes around the NBA since that historic 2023 title run. The seven-year veteran took a bit of a shot at the rest of the league, but also giving teams their props for how they've built their rosters.
“I just think that the league has spread out so evenly," Porter said. "There’s so many good teams across the league. That playoffs that we won that championship, there wasn’t that much of a struggle throughout the playoffs.
"I think our most difficult series was Phoenix, and we beat them 4-2. I just think, from that championship year, some teams have built their teams to compete with us. The Timberwolves have done a great job against us... We haven't played the Lakers with LeBron and Luka on the court... The Clippers got Kawhi and Harden."
That year, the Nuggets faced the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat en route to their championship. No series went to seven games, and Denver took care of three teams in five games or less.
However, the Nuggets aren't the favorite they once were after winning the title not too long ago. On the final day of the regular season, Denver was in jeopardy of falling back to the Play-In Tournament. It will certainly be more of a challenge to get to the mountaintop this time around.
Related Articles
Nuggets Coach Addresses Big Nikola Jokic Problem
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History Heading Into Playoffs
Jamal Murray Reveals Who X-Factor is for Nuggets-Clippers Playoffs