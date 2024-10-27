NBA Admits Big Missed Call in LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets
The LA Clippers picked up their first win of the NBA season on Saturday, defeating the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. It was impressive showing for the Clippers, who remain without Kawhi Leonard for an indefinite period of time.
Able to survive a 41-point explosion from Nikola Jokic, the Clippers got 37 points from Norman Powell to lead the way. Ivica Zubac added 24 points and 15 rebounds, while James Harden tallied 23 points and 16 assists.
This was a back-and-forth game that the Clippers won by a final score of 109-104. With a chance to tie the game at the line, Jokic missed one of two free throws with 20 seconds remaining.
The NBA has released their Last Two Minute Report for this game, and it includes a big missed call with just over one minute remaining.
With the Clippers trailing 101-100, Harden was called for an offensive foul in what the NBA has since admitted was an incorrect ruling.
“Harden (LAC) and Gordon (DEN) briefly engage and disengage prior to the screen with mutual marginal arm to arm contact between the pair,” the NBA wrote.
This was a huge possession in a one-point game, but the Clippers are fortunate the missed call did not end up costing them.
The Clippers are back in action on Sunday night against the Golden State Warriors.
