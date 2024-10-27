Inside The Nuggets

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

The NBA got a James Harden call wrong in the Clippers-Nuggets game.

Joey Linn

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena.
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The LA Clippers picked up their first win of the NBA season on Saturday, defeating the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. It was impressive showing for the Clippers, who remain without Kawhi Leonard for an indefinite period of time.

Able to survive a 41-point explosion from Nikola Jokic, the Clippers got 37 points from Norman Powell to lead the way. Ivica Zubac added 24 points and 15 rebounds, while James Harden tallied 23 points and 16 assists.

This was a back-and-forth game that the Clippers won by a final score of 109-104. With a chance to tie the game at the line, Jokic missed one of two free throws with 20 seconds remaining.

The NBA has released their Last Two Minute Report for this game, and it includes a big missed call with just over one minute remaining.

With the Clippers trailing 101-100, Harden was called for an offensive foul in what the NBA has since admitted was an incorrect ruling.

“Harden (LAC) and Gordon (DEN) briefly engage and disengage prior to the screen with mutual marginal arm to arm contact between the pair,” the NBA wrote.

This was a huge possession in a one-point game, but the Clippers are fortunate the missed call did not end up costing them.

The Clippers are back in action on Sunday night against the Golden State Warriors.

Related Articles

Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration

Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard

France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News