NBA Fans React to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Post After Thunder-Nuggets Game 7
It was total heartbreak for the Denver Nuggets after Sunday's Game 7 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. After a Game 6 that many thought would swing the momentum of the Western Conference Semifinals, the Thunder blew the doors off the Nuggets in the final matchup of the series, winning 125-93.
The MVP of the game was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who spearheaded Oklahoma City's high-octane offense. The 26-year-old outplayed Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, putting up 35 points, four assists, and three steals on 12-of-19 shooting from the field. He clinched the first conference finals appearance of his career and the Thunder's first since 2016.
Gilgeous-Alexander took to social media after the series-clinching win, posting a slideshow on Instagram highlighting moments and outfit pictures from the postseason. The Canadian point guard drew plenty of reactions from NBA fans.
"nah mvp him rn," one fan said.
"WHERE IS HIS TROPHY??? @adamsilvernba @nba YOU BETTER BE SPIT SHINNING IT RN BOY!!!!" another commented.
Gilgeous-Alexander posted a picture of himself smiling after the Thunder's Game 3 loss to the Nuggets, hence the caption, "They thought I was whyling when I was smiling." He received a lot of buzz at the time, as Oklahoma City had gone down 2-1 after that loss.
The 6-foot-6 All-Star and MVP candidate is averaging 29.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in the playoffs. The Thunder now move on to play the Minnesota Timberwolves with a chance to go to the NBA Finals. Oklahoma City hasn't been to that point since 2012, while Minnesota has yet to achieve such a feat.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Reveals Desire for Nuggets to Improve After Playoff Elimination
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins OKC Thunder History vs Nuggets in Game 7