NBA Announces Missed Call in Nuggets-Clippers Game 2
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers proved in Game 1 of their first-round series that every play was going to matter at the end of games in their series. Not only did that encompass avoiding careless turnovers or taking poor shots, but also the officiating could heavily sway the outcome of the game in the final minutes.
While the Clippers were able to secure the win in Game 2 to make it 1-1 heading back to Los Angeles, the final two minutes of the game weren't called entirely correctly by the officiating crew. In the NBA's last two-minute report, a mistake was revealed that benefited the Nuggets.
As shared in the league's last two-minute report, the NBA admitted a mistake that led to an incorrect no-call in favor of the Nuggets.
At the minute and 42-second mark in the fourth quarter, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was standing in the paint on defense for over the three-second limit, which should've triggered a defensive three in the key violation.
"Jokic (DEN) is in the paint for longer than three seconds without imminently actively guarding an opponent."
Ultimately, the call should've gone in favor of the Clippers, who still won the game regardless. While officiating can't always be spot on, it was a call that had a small effect on the outcome of the game and can be looked past. The Nuggets and Clippers return to action for Game 3 on Thursday.
