NBA Breaks Silence on Controversial Ending to Warriors-Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, handing their Western Conference rivals a fifth-straight loss. Surrendering a late lead, it was another frustrating game for the Warriors.
While Golden State had its opportunities to win this game, a controversial ending led to Steve Kerr calling out the officials in his postgame press conference. With no timeouts left, Nuggets guard Christian Braun looked to attempt to call one, which is a technical foul.
"[Christian] Braun called a timeout," Kerr said. "Everybody saw it except for the few guys we hire to do the games. That makes me angry. That's a technical foul. They don't have a timeout, that's a technical foul. Technical foul, we shoot a free throw and get the ball. We've got a chance to win the game. They all told me they didn't see it."
The NBA has released a Pool Report for this game that explained the controversial ending. Speaking with Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, Crew Chief Tyler Ford was asked why the Nuggets were not called for a technical foul when seemingly attempting to call timeout without having one.
“Christian Braun never fully or clearly signaled for a timeout, therefore a timeout was not recognized,” Ford said.
Ford was then asked, “Do the officials have the opportunity to consult about that and review whether or not it is full signal of a timeout?”
Ford answered, “The crew would have the ability to conference and discuss if anyone saw a signal, but no one clearly saw a signal given.”
This was a frustrating ending for Golden State, and a fifth-straight loss to make it even worse.
