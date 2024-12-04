Inside The Nuggets

NBA Breaks Silence on Controversial Ending to Warriors-Nuggets

The NBA explained the ending to Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets.

Joey Linn

Nov 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Nov 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, handing their Western Conference rivals a fifth-straight loss. Surrendering a late lead, it was another frustrating game for the Warriors.

While Golden State had its opportunities to win this game, a controversial ending led to Steve Kerr calling out the officials in his postgame press conference. With no timeouts left, Nuggets guard Christian Braun looked to attempt to call one, which is a technical foul.

"[Christian] Braun called a timeout," Kerr said. "Everybody saw it except for the few guys we hire to do the games. That makes me angry. That's a technical foul. They don't have a timeout, that's a technical foul. Technical foul, we shoot a free throw and get the ball. We've got a chance to win the game. They all told me they didn't see it."

The NBA has released a Pool Report for this game that explained the controversial ending. Speaking with Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, Crew Chief Tyler Ford was asked why the Nuggets were not called for a technical foul when seemingly attempting to call timeout without having one.

“Christian Braun never fully or clearly signaled for a timeout, therefore a timeout was not recognized,” Ford said.

Ford was then asked, “Do the officials have the opportunity to consult about that and review whether or not it is full signal of a timeout?”

Ford answered, “The crew would have the ability to conference and discuss if anyone saw a signal, but no one clearly saw a signal given.”

This was a frustrating ending for Golden State, and a fifth-straight loss to make it even worse.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News