NBA Breaks Silence on Controversial Finish to Nuggets-Timberwolves
On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets lost against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a thrilling double-overtime game that many would argue as the game of the year.
However, with all of the thrills came a little bit of drama and controversy. One of those moments was when the NBA officials decided to call a three-point foul on Russell Westbrook in what seemed to be contact that occurred way after the shot.
After the game, NBA officials spoke about their decision to call a foul in that moment, and why they called a jump ball in the possession prior.
"Once we go to the monitor the play is reviewed and we see what time the illegal contact actually happened, the illegal contact occurred at 0.1, therefore .1 is then put on the clock and you shoot the three free throws and play with that time," Crew Chief Sean Wright said.
In regards to the bizarre jump ball call, Wright gave a bit of a strange response.
"Both teams were out of challenges at the time of the out of bounds, therefore you can’t review it."
In a season filled with many of the worst losses of the season, like getting swept by the Washington Wizards, Tuesday night's loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves should take the cake. Even for people who aren't fans of the Denver Nuggets, it was a heartbreaking one to watch.
