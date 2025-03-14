Inside The Nuggets

NBA Fans React to Aaron Gordon Injury News Before Lakers-Nuggets

Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon has been upgraded for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers

Apr 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) dunks for the basket ahead of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half in game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The 2024-25 NBA season hasn't been kind to Nuggets champion Aaron Gordon.

The Nuggets forward has dealt with a plethora of injuries ranging from his calf, to currently his ankle. While Gordon has typically been very available for the team, he's only played in 38 games this season.

Fortunately for Nuggets fans, it looks like Gordon's return may be looming soon.

The Denver Nuggets have upgraded Aaron Gordon to questionable against the Los Angeles Lakers for Friday night's massive contest.

While the news has Nuggets fans excited, it also has some very cautious about preserving Gordon until the playoffs.

"Hi. We’d love for you to play. We miss you. Yours Truly, Nuggs Nation," said one Nuggets fan.

"Rest him. The 3 seed vs the 6 seed Warriors feels like a better option than playing the Wolves in the 1st round," said a concerned fan.

"Please hold him out and make sure he is 100% healthy," said another concerned Nuggets fan.

Gordon has returned numerous times this NBA season only to be sidelined again with injury. His inability to consistently stay on the court has given Nuggets fans major fears about bringing him back against the Lakers. For the Nuggets to truly be who they are, then they need their entire starting five intact.

The Denver Nuggets face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 p.m. EST on Friday.

