NBA Fans React to Carmelo Anthony News
A huge trend throughout recent sports memory is retired athletes joining the broadcast world, and for the most part, it works out tremendously. NBA legends like Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and Reggie Miller have turned to broadcasting post-retirement, and most fans love hearing their experience-based opinions on the basketball landscape.
The next former NBA player to join the broadcasting world is future Hall of Famer and ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony. The former Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks legend is reportedly joining NBC as a studio analyst to cover the NBA.
Throughout his 19-year career, Anthony cemented himself as one of the most elite offensive talents to ever play the game. Anthony was honored on the NBA 75th Anniversary Team and has built up as good of a resume as possible without ever winning a championship or an MVP award.
Anthony most recently played with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 season, but is setting a new path for himself after a couple of years in retirement.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to the news of Anthony joining NBC as an analyst, and most are very excited to hear more from the retired NBA legend.
"This is awesome," one fan commented. "Real hooper and wont hate on the new generation."
"One of the most underrated players ever," another fan replied.
"I love this way of retirement," a fan said. "Keep doing something related to sports and that's just poetic."
Many fans cannot wait to hear Anthony talk NBA as one of the most respected basketball greats of this generation.
