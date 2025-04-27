NBA Fans React to Controversial Game-Winner in Nuggets-Clippers Game 4
The Denver Nuggets have evened their Western Conference quarterfinals series against the Los Angeles Clippers...albeit in controversial fashion.
On Saturday night, Nuggets forward, Aaron Gordon caught a last-second heave from Nikola Jokic and slammed it into the basket as time-expired. The dunk gave the Nuggets the 101-99 victory and evened the series at two games apiece, but not without some controversy.
Fans are divided on the buzzer-beating dunk, which caused the officials to go to the monitor for a lengthy review before determining that the ball was out of Gordon's hands before the clock hit 0.0 seconds, confirming the Nuggets' last-second victory.
Watch for yourself and decide if you agree with the official's ruling or if you agree with one fan, who claims the ball was still touching Gordon's hand as the clock hit all zeroes.
Fans remain split on the call, with one person zooming in for a still shot of Gordon's hands appearing to still be touching the ball as the red LED lights go off, signifying time has expired.
While others simply polled the masses of if they believed the dunk came before or after the clock expired...with before (as of this writing) holding the lead by a pretty wide margin.
In another fan video, this time slowed down and slowly zooming in, it does appear to add fuel to the fire of Gordon's fingers still be on the ball after the buzzer sounds.
Game 4 was just another historic chapter to what has been a whirlwind of a series between the Nuggets and Clippers.
Both teams look to take the 3-2 series edge when the series returns to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday night at 10:00 p.m. EST.