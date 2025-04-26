Nikola Jokic’s Clutch Buzzer-Beater in Nuggets-Clippers Game 4 Goes Viral
The Denver Nuggets find themselves in a tough position for Game 4, down 2-1 in the series and still having to face the Los Angeles Clippers' home crowd. On top of that, veteran guard Russell Westbrook was ruled out due to a foot injury, while forward Michael Porter Jr. continues to be hindered by his shoulder sprain.
With all of that said, the Nuggets must look to their top guy, with all the pressure being put on Nikola Jokic. The three-time MVP and candidate to win this season, Jokic, will have to put on a stellar performance to put Denver in a position to win Saturday afternoon. At the end of the first quarter, he made a shot that only he could make seem routine.
With Ivica Zubac and James Harden draped over him, Jokic hit a 27-foot three-point shot to give the Nuggets a 27-22 lead heading into the second quarter. Whether it's been from full full-court or a typical three-point shot, Jokic is no stranger to beating the buzzer in his career.
Jokic ended the first quarter with nine points, keeping the Nuggets in the lead in a must-win game to avoid a 3-1 deficit that would be a tough task to come back from, given the star power from the Clippers.
Regardless of the outcome of Saturday's contest, Game 5 returns the series to Ball Arena in Denver with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.
Related Articles
Nuggets Star Receives Big Injury Update After Game 3 Loss to Clippers
NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook Injury News Before Game 4 vs Clippers
Nikola Jokic's Blunt Message After Blowout Loss in Nuggets-Clippers