NBA Fans React to Damian Lillard Injury News Before Bucks-Nuggets
Amid another successful season, Damian Lillard has started to prove his worth more than ever playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmp. Lillard is in his second season with the Bucks after spending 11 years with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The sharp-shooting guard has been one of the best point guards across the league, especially when he is playing at full health. Unfortunately, his health has kept him limited as of late. Lillard has missed the three games for the Bucks and has not played since March 18.
Bucks fans will once again have to wait for Lillard's return, as Wednesday's injury report reveals that he will be sidelined against the Denver Nuggets.
Lillard is set to join Bobby Portis and Jericho Sims on Milwaukee's sideline, but the Bucks have also listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as questionable for Wednesday's game. The Bucks will have a large task at hand, although the Nuggets will also have many players listed on the report, including superstar center and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who is listed as doubtful.
Fans have already started to react to the Lillard news, sharing their concern for his injury, which has not been reassured up to this point.
"Is dame okay? He’s been out for almost the whole trip," one fan asked.
Another fan said, "Get well soon Dame. Better to see him and Giannis healthy for the postseason."
A fan added, "Tough break for the Bucks! Damian Lillard's calf injury will keep him sidelined for Wednesday's game."
Lillard has averaged 24.9 points,7.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 45/38/92 from the field, making him one of the deadliest shooters in the NBA currently. The Bucks are much more efficient when their star guard is on the court, and they will need him healthy sooner rather than later so he can be back into full swing for the playoffs.
Tip-off between the two expected playoff teams is set for 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday night.
Related Articles
DeMarcus Cousins and NBA Players React to Heartbreaking JuJu Watkins News
DeAndre Jordan Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Bulls
Michael Malone Addresses Nikola Jokic Injury Before Nuggets-Bulls
Jamal Murray's Honest Statement After Disappointing Nuggets-Bulls Game