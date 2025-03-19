NBA Fans React to Jamal Murray Injury News Before Nuggets-Lakers
While three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic gets all of the attention, star point guard Jamal Murray has consistently been the ideal complement to him. In the 2022-23 season, the Denver Nuggets won their first championship in franchise history, largely due to this star duo.
The Nuggets have beaten the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers in back-to-back postseasons, largely due to Murray stepping up big-time alongside Jokic. On Wednesday night, the Nuggets and Lakers face off for the second time in a week, but Denver could be in trouble.
The Nuggets are listing Jamal Murray as questionable for Wednesday's game against LA due to a right ankle sprain, joining Jokic on the injury report.
Jokic and Murray both missed Denver's last game, but the team picked up a huge win over the Golden State Warriors without them. Still, in a big matchup against the Lakers, the Nuggets will feel much more comfortable if their stars are good to go.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to Murray's status against the Lakers.
"LMAO rested 1 game but Laker man is ready for tmmrw!!!!!😂😂😂" one fan commented.
"Everybody and they mama know he playing tomorrow 💀" another fan said.
"in other words, hes playing," a fan said.
In their meeting last week, Murray went for 26 points on 9-16 shooting from the field and 5-9 from beyond the arc. Murray always seems to take his game to another level when facing the Lakers, so his availability will be key heading into Wednesday night's matchup.
