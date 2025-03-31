NBA Fans React to Jamal Murray Injury News Before Nuggets-Timberwolves
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are set for a game on Tuesday.
The Nuggets are entering this game on a two-game winning streak, with their most recent win coming against the Utah Jazz on Friday. Denver defeated the Jazz 129-93, and many thanks were given to Nikola Jokic, who finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds.
Jamal Murray may not play in the game on Tuesday, as he is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. He has been a star for the Nuggets this season, averaging 21.6 points, 6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 48/40/89 from the field.
Fans have started to share their reactions on the injury news as Murray's status remains questionable.
"It’s a back to back, so good chance he plays one and misses the other," one fan said.
An additional fan added, "Actually just sit, let Jokić cook."
"They need a Win---This Team cannot go anything below 3rd seed," said one fan.
Fortunately, it looks like there's a good chance Murray will play, considering that he went through all of the Nuggets' practice on Monday. However, since the Nuggets are on the second night of a back-to-back, there shouldn't be a surprise if Murray misses one game.
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves face off at 10:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, April 1.
Related Articles
Denver Nuggets Coach Reacts to Insane Nikola Jokic Moment
Nikola Jokic's Full-Court Buzzer-Beater in Nuggets-Jazz Goes Viral