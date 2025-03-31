Inside The Nuggets

NBA Fans React to Jamal Murray Injury News Before Nuggets-Timberwolves

Fans react to Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray's status ahead of Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Caleb Sisk

Mar 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are set for a game on Tuesday.

The Nuggets are entering this game on a two-game winning streak, with their most recent win coming against the Utah Jazz on Friday. Denver defeated the Jazz 129-93, and many thanks were given to Nikola Jokic, who finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds.

Jamal Murray may not play in the game on Tuesday, as he is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. He has been a star for the Nuggets this season, averaging 21.6 points, 6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 48/40/89 from the field.

Fans have started to share their reactions on the injury news as Murray's status remains questionable.

"It’s a back to back, so good chance he plays one and misses the other," one fan said.

An additional fan added, "Actually just sit, let Jokić cook."

"They need a Win---This Team cannot go anything below 3rd seed," said one fan.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray
May 19, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game seven of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Fortunately, it looks like there's a good chance Murray will play, considering that he went through all of the Nuggets' practice on Monday. However, since the Nuggets are on the second night of a back-to-back, there shouldn't be a surprise if Murray misses one game.

The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves face off at 10:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, April 1.

Related Articles

Denver Nuggets Coach Reacts to Insane Nikola Jokic Moment

Nikola Jokic's Full-Court Buzzer-Beater in Nuggets-Jazz Goes Viral

Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Jazz

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/News