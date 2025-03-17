NBA Fans React to Jamal Murray Injury News Before Warriors-Nuggets
Coming off a crushing loss against the Washington Wizards, the Denver Nuggets head into a huge road matchup against one of the hottest teams in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors are riding a seven-game winning streak and have won 14 of their last 16 games, posing a serious threat to this Nuggets squad desperate to get back in the win column. Denver has lost three of their last five games, and are now dealing with a few key injuries heading into Monday's game against the Warriors.
Joining Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun on the injury report, the Nuggets are listing star point guard Jamal Murray as questionable for Monday's matchup due to a right ankle sprain.
Murray suffered the ankle injury in Saturday's loss to the Wizards, sending him to the locker room to get checked out, but the star guard still returned to the game after.
Despite dealing with a couple of injuries, Murray has only missed one game in 2025 and has played a huge part in Denver's success this season. The Nuggets would be in trouble against the Warriors if they have to play without Murray, as fans have taken to social media to react to his new status.
"Don’t need to win this game. Rest everyone," one fan suggested.
"Please don’t play until Wednesday," another fan said.
"NOOO," a fan reacted.
Many Nuggets fans are already looking ahead to Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, but Monday's matchup in Golden State is no cakewalk. If the Nuggets want to take down the red-hot Warriors, they will need Murray.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers