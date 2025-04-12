NBA Fans React to Jamal Murray's Injury News Before Nuggets-Rockets
The Denver Nuggets will be looking to secure the fourth seed in the Western Conference on Sunday, as they'll travel to face the second-seeded Houston Rockets. Tied a game each in their regular season series, the Nuggets will be looking for home-court advantage in the first round after a wild stretch of days following the firings of Michael Malone and Calvin Booth.
However, the Nuggets are 2-0 since appointing David Adelman, and they'll look to continue that momentum into Sunday. However, they could be at risk of a late-season loss if their star guard doesn't get upgraded from their recent injury report.
The Nuggets have listed guard Jamal Murray as probable for Sunday's contest against the Rockets, as he deals with a right hamstring injury. Murray just recently made his return in their win over the Memphis Grizzlies, but was sidelined for the prior six contests. Seeing this news, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions.
"I’d say play him on restricted minutes. Just let him get some reps before the playoff but don’t over due it," one fan suggested.
"he looked not great but if they can take care of business, he should get a long rest before game 1," another fan added.
"The entire PO run is going to be so depending on him, Jokic will deliver as always, but Murray with the injury prone, so discombobulating," a user shared.
"we need him to play again--- A rusty Jamal going into the Playoffs is a recipe to disaster just like what happen last time," a user commented.
As can be seen by the reactions, fans want Murray to suit up and make sure he's got some rust off him before the playoffs. Even though the Nuggets' last season changes could make things difficult in the playoffs, having Murray and Nikola Jokic makes them a hard team to count out.
Tip-off in Houston is set for 3:30 p.m. EST.
