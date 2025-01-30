NBA fans react to Joel Embiid Injury news before Nuggets-76ers
The first time Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid faced off was on December 30, 2016. Unfortunately, since then, the two have only played each other seven more times.
The Jokic vs. Embiid matchup is one of the most hyped in the NBA, but it's also the one that fans see the least. Regrettably, it looks like that matchup won't happen at all during the 2024-25 NBA season.
The Philadelphia 76ers have listed Joel Embiid as OUT against the Denver Nuggets due to left knee injury management.
Embiid's inability to stay on the court has made some NBA fans so jaded, that they don't even want to see his injury statuses anymore.
Via @RioStaysTrue: "Don’t even update us anymore, we already know."
Other NBA fans have grown increasingly concerned with the lack of updates on Embiid who has not played since January 4.
Via @BLangan33: "When’s the next update on Embiid? Just strange he’s shown really going at in pregame, but not even being questionable for Friday."
The most disappointing thing for fans, outside of Embiid still being injured, is that they won't be seeing the anticipated Embiid vs Jokic matchup.
Via @jmoreno76ers: "I truly thought Joel Embiid had a shot at returning tomorrow against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, unfortunate."
After fans saw Jokic face off against Embiid during the 2024 Paris Olympics, there was a plethora of anticipation to see the two battle this season. Unfortunately, that won't be happening.
