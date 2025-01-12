NBA Fans React to Luka Doncic News Before Nuggets-Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA. Still just 25 years old, Doncic is in his seventh NBA season and has already made five All-Star teams.
Leading the league in scoring last season (33.9 points), Doncic has seen his production drop a bit this season, but is still averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists. Sidelined since Christmas with a left calf strain, Doncic has appeared in 22 of his team’s 38 games.
While Doncic has been ruled out on the injury report for Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, there was a positive development on Saturday at Mavericks practice.
It was revealed on Saturday that Doncic has progressed in his injury rehab to on-court work. This news excited fans, as some footage was shared by Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal.
Via Afseth: “Luka Dončić is doing on-court work.”
This video tallied over 130,000 views and received many reactions from NBA fans.
"He is looking much better even shooting now," a fan wrote.
"I think he will be back for the Detroit game," a fan predicted.
"Hurry up man, my fantasy team in shambles," a fan stated.
"Please do not bring them back too early," a fan pleaded.
"THIS IS A GOOD SIGN," another fan claimed.
The Mavericks are 22-16 which ranks fifth in the Western Conference standings. It has been an impressive season for Dallas when considering both Doncic and Kyrie Irving have missed time.
