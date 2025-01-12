Inside The Nuggets

NBA Fans React to Luka Doncic News Before Nuggets-Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been out with a left calf injury.

Joey Linn

Dec 23, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) checks the scoreboard during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center.
Dec 23, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) checks the scoreboard during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA. Still just 25 years old, Doncic is in his seventh NBA season and has already made five All-Star teams.

Leading the league in scoring last season (33.9 points), Doncic has seen his production drop a bit this season, but is still averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists. Sidelined since Christmas with a left calf strain, Doncic has appeared in 22 of his team’s 38 games.

While Doncic has been ruled out on the injury report for Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, there was a positive development on Saturday at Mavericks practice.

Luka Doncic
Dec 25, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It was revealed on Saturday that Doncic has progressed in his injury rehab to on-court work. This news excited fans, as some footage was shared by Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal.

Via Afseth: “Luka Dončić is doing on-court work.”

This video tallied over 130,000 views and received many reactions from NBA fans.

"He is looking much better even shooting now," a fan wrote.

"I think he will be back for the Detroit game," a fan predicted.

"Hurry up man, my fantasy team in shambles," a fan stated.

"Please do not bring them back too early," a fan pleaded.

"THIS IS A GOOD SIGN," another fan claimed.

The Mavericks are 22-16 which ranks fifth in the Western Conference standings. It has been an impressive season for Dallas when considering both Doncic and Kyrie Irving have missed time.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News