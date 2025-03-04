Inside The Nuggets

NBA Fans React to Nikola Jokic Injury News Before Nuggets-Kings

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has received an injury update before facing the Sacramento Kings

Mar 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets have surprisingly been off their A-game recently, losing three of their last five games to allow the Los Angeles Lakers to leapfrog them for second place in the Western Conference.

Now, the Nuggets head into a huge matchup against the red-hot Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The Kings have won four consecutive games and seven of their last nine but will be without star center Domantas Sabonis for the next week. On Wednesday, though, the Nuggets could be without a star center themselves.

The Nuggets are listing superstar big man Nikola Jokic as questionable against the Kings due to left ankle inflammation.

Jokic has won three of the last four NBA MVP awards but could be having his best season to date. Jokic is averaging 28.9 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game this season with impressive 57.8/44.3/82.2 shooting splits.

The Nuggets are just 2-4 when Jokic is sidelined this season, so his status being up in the air for Wednesday's matchup is significant. NBA fans have taken to social media to react to Jokic's new status.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15)
Feb 28, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) gets ready to drive to the basket against the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

"So the nuggets are done for 😭," one fan commented.

"Never seen him questionable wow," another fan said.

"Rest up goat 🙏" a fan replied.

The Nuggets cannot afford for Jokic to be sidelined, especially entering a very challenging stretch against some of the West's best.

