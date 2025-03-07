NBA Fans React to Nikola Jokic Injury News Before Nuggets-Suns
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is one of the rare ironmen superstars in the NBA. Even with how durable the three-time MVP is, he's still not incapable of avoiding injuries.
On Wednesday night when the Nuggets faced off against the Sacramento Kings, Jokic was listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. Unfortunately for the Denver Nuggets, Jokic has the exact same injury status against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
The reaction to the news has been very across the board among fans online. Nuggets fans seem concerned at the situation, while many Suns fans are rejoicing and the potential of going on a two-game winning streak.
"We are about to see a full game with no Jokic. This is very interesting," said one fan on X.
"Don’t give us hope," said an optimistic Suns fan on X.
"The things he’s going to do to Nick Richards if he plays. 😭😭😭," said another Suns fan.
The Phoenix Suns are fresh off of a very improbable win against the LA Clippers on Tuesday night, one that many Suns fans are hoping will rejuvenate the very slumping team. However, facing a third-seeded Denver Nuggets team is a much different ball game than a Clippers team that had lost six out of their eight games.
Whether or not Nikola Jokic plays against the Suns on Friday, the Nuggets should have enough to defeat them.
