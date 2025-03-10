NBA Fans React to Nikola Jokic Injury News Before Nuggets vs Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Denver Nuggets on Sunday by 24 points, but now the two Western Conference powerhouses head into an immediate rematch on Monday night. This back-to-back series in Oklahoma City is a highly-anticipated matchup between the league's top two MVP candidates, and Sunday's game did not disappoint.
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won Sunday's matchup with 40 points on 15-32 shooting, but Nuggets center Nikola Jokic put together a good game with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists on 10-23 shooting.
Unfortunately for fans looking for another top-tier matchup, the Nuggets have listed Jokic on the injury report for Monday's rematch.
Jokic has been listed as questionable for Monday's game in Oklahoma City due to a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement.
Jokic has been dealing with a few significant injuries recently, but none have been serious enough to sideline him. The three-time MVP has clearly been playing through his injuries and it seems to be affecting him, but it takes a lot for Jokic to sit out of a big matchup.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to Jokic's new status for Monday's game.
"Sit Jokic. Give him a nice break until Wednesday’s game. It’s been a tough stretch for Denver (OT game Friday that finished late, time change and early game Sunday, and now the second of a back to back). Let him heal," one fan suggested.
"He's running from OKC belt," another fan said.
"We're done. I'm so over this season," a fan replied.
The Nuggets certainly need Jokic available to have a chance of beating the first-place Thunder, but on the second leg of a back-to-back, it would not be shocking if they hold him out.
