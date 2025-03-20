NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook News Before Nuggets-Lakers
Even though Russell Westbrook isn't the main focus of the Denver Nuggets, he's one of the most beloved players in the NBA.
With nine NBA All-Star selections and numerous All-NBA selections, he's one of the most accomplished players in league history.
Before the Nuggets faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, Westbrook dropped the very first issue of a brand new newsletter that he created called 'WORD OF WESTBROOK.'
With how beloved Westbrook is, NBA fans were excited to hear the news.
"Do you speak on Triple Double #203 or being the 21st Person in NBA History with 26,000 points? Give us a teaser, fam," said one Westbrook fan on X.
"We’re all gonna be listening Brodie," said another fan.
"👑👑👑👑👑," said another Westbrook fan online.
The only thing left for Russell Westbrook to achieve in his illustrious career would be winning an NBA championship. It remains to be seen if that can actually happen with the Denver Nuggets, but it's one of the best opportunities he's had since being on the Houston Rockets. Nikola Jokic is the greatest player Westbrook has ever played with, and this opportunity is as good as any.
The Denver Nuggets are currently the fourth seed, but they're only one game behind the second seed. Anything can happen between now and the playoffs.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers