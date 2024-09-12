NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post
Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. Spending the last two seasons with the LA Clippers, Westbrook signed with the Denver Nuggets this offseason where he will play alongside three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.
In addition to his success on the court, Westbrook is one of the NBA’s most active players in the community. Through his WhyNot? Foundation, Westbrook is committed to empowering those from underserved communities.
In a recent Instagram post, Westbrook shared some big things are coming soon for his Russell Westbrook Enterprises.
Via russwest44 and westbrookenterprises own Instagram: "We’re Russell Westbrook Enterprises. We bring together Russell’s relentless work ethic and his earnest pursuit to positively impact his communities."
"Through @rw__digital, @zeroworldmedia and @whynotfoundation, we work to inspire and uplift global communities in everything we do," the caption included. "Don’t just take our word for it. Let @russwest44 tell you.”
The post included a video from Westbrook who detailed some of what is on the way for Russell Westbrook Enterprises.
NBA fans reacted to Westbrook’s post about what he and his team have coming up:
Via goatbrook_whynot: “I’ll put my trust in Westbrook Enterprises any day of the week cause #whynot”
Via caroline2844: “Another great person who is blessed with a huge heart. You can’t help but love Russell Westbrook, he’s just an all round lovely guy. ❤️”
Via momdukestlx: “You are humanity at its finest 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”
Via blessedbladez: “God is real!!! Good stuff Brodie”
Via bethhardwick11: “Appreciate and love all you do!!!”
Westbrook and his WhyNot? Foundation will host their fourth annual Poker Night event on Friday, which is one of the many exciting things they have coming up.
