NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook's Performance in Nuggets-Kings
The Denver Nuggets hosted the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, and with the team a bit banged up, somebody needed to step up. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic was nearly a scratch for Wednesday night as he dealt with left knee inflammation, but even active, he has struggled.
Jokic is the only Nuggets starter with a negative plus/minus, but veteran point guard Russell Westbrook has stepped up in a huge way. The 2016-17 NBA MVP has put the Nuggets on his back for parts of the game, dropped 25 points, two steals, and two blocks on 10-20 shooting from the field.
Westbrook recently missed seven consecutive games and then lost his starting spot when he came back. Now, in his second straight start, Westbrook looked more like his usual self.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to Westbrook's huge game to lead Denver to a win.
Via Tatiana: "It’s the Russell Westbrook show"
Via Bama: "They tried to say he was washed coming into the season"
Via @TheWestbrookEra: "Mr Why Not finally woke up"
Westbrook is now averaging 12.9 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game this season, and has certainly earned his spot as a starter. Many fans have bashed Westbrook for his inconsistency, but the former MVP has proven time and time again that he shines through his poor shooting nights.
