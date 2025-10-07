David Adelman Highlights Nuggets' Preseason Bright Spot
During the second Denver Nuggets preseason game ahead of the regular season vs. the Toronto Raptors to kick off the week, it was a contest where starting forward Aaron Gordon would be named a late injury scratch– effectively elevating fourth-year wing Peyton Watson into the starting lineup.
In that showing with the starters, Watson remained quiet. He played 22 minutes where he scored one point on 0/2 shooting from the field, hauled in seven rebounds, and four assists, but also had a plus-minus of +15, and a 112-108 Nuggets win.
Far from a performance that jumps off a page, but Watson didn't leave the night without catching some praise from his head coach David Adelman at the podium post-game.
According to Katy Winge of Altitude TV, Adelman highlighted Peyton Watson as one of the Nuggets' bright spots of the preseason thus far, crediting the fourth-year wing for "really trying to do the right things" across his early reps.
Even without stuffing the stat sheet, Adelman likes what Watson's bringing to the table.
He made his presence felt in a big way during their first preseason bout vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, albeit in a 116-126 loss, but shot a perfect 5/5 from the field for 10 points and four rebounds. Night two at home vs. the Raptors, his impact came elsewhere other than being a scorer.
But Watson's a player that doesn't have to have the ball in his hands to make an impact on any given night, which is part of why he can be so valuable for this Nuggets roster.
The 6-foot-7 wing can fill in as a complementary piece offensively with the means to handle, score and shoot the ball if necessary, while having strong length and defensive qualities that make him a viable fit on both ends of the floor.
Last season, he posted career-highs across the board for points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. And with another offseason of development following a career-best season, he could be eyeing another step forward in his role within the Nuggets' second unit for a roster eager to compete for another championship.
Time will tell what his fourth campaign has in store in what will be a contract year for the Nuggets' wing, but so far, his coach has been a fan of what he's seen.