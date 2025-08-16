NBA Insider Explains Bold $206 Million Nikola Jokic Decision
In July, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic made waves when he declined a three-year, $206 million contract extension with the team. He didn't outright deny the extension, but has delayed talks until a later time.
While the move shocked some, when further analyzing, it starts making more and more sense. Especially, when looking who Jokic could potentially be paired with at the same time.
Bobby Marks from ESPN explained some of the details and storylines of Jokic's decision.
"Jokic is eligible now to sign a three-year, $206 million extension but has delayed talks until next summer, sources confirmed to ESPN. By waiting another year, he would then be eligible to add a fourth year and an additional $87 million. Like Antetokounmpo, Jokic has a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28," Marks said.
Could Nikola Jokic Team Up With Giannis Antetokounmpo?
In theory, if both Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo have player options in the summer of 2026, anything could happen. However, it would take a pretty interesting situation for that to happen. Right now, the Denver Nuggets look like they could be a legitimate championship contender again with the personnel and depth they've added.
However, the odds of Giannis Antetokounmpo leaving the Milwaukee Bucks grow higher and higher every season as the team continues to lose early in the playoffs. As of right now, it looks like Giannis is committed to starting the season out with the Bucks. Stranger things have happened, though, like Luka Doncic getting traded to the Lakers or Damian Lillard leaving the Trail Blazers.
If Giannis were to leave the Bucks, many have speculated that he would land with the San Antonio Spurs due to the sheer draft capital. It would take a wealth of draft picks and talent for any team to successfully trade for a player of Giannis Antetokounmpo's talent.
With the way the Nuggets look, the odds of Nikola Jokic leaving Denver do not feel high. Three seasons ago, the team won an NBA championship, and for the last two seasons, Denver has been one game away from entering the Western Conference Finals. The biggest test standing in their way seems to be the reigning Oklahoma City Thunder.
As unlikely as it feels for Nikola Jokic to team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo, it's not impossible.
