NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Gives Harsh Truth to Anthony Edwards
One of the biggest conversations among NBA circles today is the narrative around who is the face of the league.
Some of the names being mentioned to be next face are Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, and Ja Morant. While fans may want to see Edwards be one of the faces, he doesn't want to personally be it.
“Well, I’m capable of being that guy," Edwards said. "But I don’t want to be that guy, put it like that. I want to be the guy to just show up and hoop and just kill dudes and go home.”
Former Denver Nuggets legend Carmelo Anthony disagrees with Edwards' stance on the matter.
"You can't run from that," Anthony said on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. "Especially, when everybody is trying to give you the face. You can say I'm out, but what you out of? You ain't got no choice but to be who you worked to be."
When it comes to matters of fact, Edwards is currently in multiple commercials on major brands like Sprite and Adidas. A player doesn't choose to be the face of the league, they're pre-selected due to interest from fans and sponsors.
"You can't reject it and then be in 4 to 5 commercials on every like, you can't do that," Anthony said. "You can't say I don't want then, and then got Adidas, Sprite, you can't reject it, you gotta pick a side. This is what comes with being a superstar."
When it comes down to it, Anthony Edwards is the most popular young American player in the NBA today. While LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant are all the most currently popular, Edwards is the next in line.
