NBA Legend Makes Strong Nikola Jokic Statement

NBA legend Bob Cousy is a big fan of Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic

Farbod Esnaashari

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Over the past few seasons, Nikola Jokic has become an undeniable NBA superstar. A three-time winner of the NBA MVP award, one-time NBA champion, and one-time NBA Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic has become an all-time great.

As revered as Jokic has become by his critics and peers, even NBA legends have praise and adulation for him - including 6x NBA champion and Boston Celtics legend Bob Cousy.

During an exclusive interview with Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette, Cousy gave Jokic incredibly high praise.

“He touches all the bases,’’ Cousy said. "His footwork around the basket parallels that of a much smaller person and yet he’s 6-foot-11. If you watch him, he doesn’t look like an athlete. He looks more like a truck driver, but he’s got all the skills that a smaller man has with the obvious advantage of good timing and being almost 7-feet.”

Cousy is one of the greatest basketball players of all time himself. The former point guard is a 6x NBA champion, 1x NBA MVP, 13x NBA All-Star, 2x NBA All-Star MVP, and a 10x All-NBA First Team member. Many times, the older generation doesn't usually have the highest respect for the modern generation of NBA players, but it speaks volumes to Jokic's greatness to receive those words from Cousy.

Even after winning a 3rd NBA MVP last season, Nikola Jokic looks every bit as worthy of winning another one this season.

