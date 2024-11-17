NBA Legend Makes Strong Nikola Jokic Statement
Over the past few seasons, Nikola Jokic has become an undeniable NBA superstar. A three-time winner of the NBA MVP award, one-time NBA champion, and one-time NBA Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic has become an all-time great.
As revered as Jokic has become by his critics and peers, even NBA legends have praise and adulation for him - including 6x NBA champion and Boston Celtics legend Bob Cousy.
During an exclusive interview with Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette, Cousy gave Jokic incredibly high praise.
“He touches all the bases,’’ Cousy said. "His footwork around the basket parallels that of a much smaller person and yet he’s 6-foot-11. If you watch him, he doesn’t look like an athlete. He looks more like a truck driver, but he’s got all the skills that a smaller man has with the obvious advantage of good timing and being almost 7-feet.”
Cousy is one of the greatest basketball players of all time himself. The former point guard is a 6x NBA champion, 1x NBA MVP, 13x NBA All-Star, 2x NBA All-Star MVP, and a 10x All-NBA First Team member. Many times, the older generation doesn't usually have the highest respect for the modern generation of NBA players, but it speaks volumes to Jokic's greatness to receive those words from Cousy.
Even after winning a 3rd NBA MVP last season, Nikola Jokic looks every bit as worthy of winning another one this season.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player