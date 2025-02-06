NBA Legend's Strong Luka Doncic Prediction After Lakers Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves in NBA history over the weekend, acquiring 25-year-old superstar guard Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks.
Doncic has received All-NBA First Team honors in each of his last five seasons, and will only be omitted this year because he will not meet the 65-game requirement. The Mavericks trading a player of Doncic's caliber in his prime is unheard of, especially since he did not request a trade.
The Lakers set themselves up for the future incredibly with just one move, while building one of the best duos in the league with Doncic and LeBron James to win now.
NBA legend and former Denver Nuggets star Carmelo Anthony took to his podcast, 7PM in Brooklyn, to give his prediction on how the blockbuster trade will shake out.
"I think we going to see a different Luka," Anthony said. "He understand the bright lights. Him going to LA, putting that Lakers jersey on, can like ignite a whole different fuse that people haven't even seen yet. Bron can actually get to Luka and show him the work ethic, how to get in shape."
Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists through 22 games this season, and is projected to make his Lakers debut on Saturday when LA hosts the Indiana Pacers. If Doncic takes his game to another level like Anthony predicts he will, the league will certainly be in trouble.
