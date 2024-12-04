NBA Makes Controversial Statement After Warriors-Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets game on Tuesday night ended with a lot of controversy. Securing a loose ball with just a few seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Nuggets guard Christian Braun seemingly attempted to call a timeout while Denver was without any.
Attempting to call a timeout without one is a technical foul, which is why Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was furious with the officiating crew.
"[Christian] Braun called a timeout," Kerr said after the game. "Everybody saw it except for the few guys we hire to do the games. That makes me angry. That's a technical foul. They don't have a timeout, that's a technical foul. Technical foul, we shoot a free throw and get the ball. We've got a chance to win the game. They all told me they didn't see it."
The NBA has released a Last Two Minute Report for this game that includes a controversial explanation for why Braun was not issued a technical foul.
“As Braun (DEN) secures the loose ball, he never fully or clearly signals for a timeout and therefore a timeout is not recognized,” the NBA wrote.
As Kerr’s postgame comments would indicate, this is an explanation that many in Golden State will disagree with. That said, it is the official statement from the NBA, as they have deemed that final play to be correctly ruled.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player