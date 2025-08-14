NBA Players Send Love to Allen Iverson After Heartfelt Post
Allen Iverson is one of the most talented NBA players the league has ever seen. He was one of the most prolific scorers of his era, and over 14 seasons, he carved out a Hall of Fame career.
Iverson is most known for his time with the Philadelphia 76ers, leading them to an NBA Finals appearance in 2001 and becoming a legend in the city.
After his time with the 76ers, he was traded to the Denver Nuggets during the 2006-2007 season.
His stats remained impressive even after his days in Philadelphia, averaging an incredible 25.6 points and 7.1 assists per game on 45.6 percent from the field in 135 games with the Nuggets.
While Denver never got Iverson his coveted championship, they earned the 6th seed in the Western Conference in 2007 and won 50 games in 2008, but were swept by the Los Angeles Lakers.
Iverson makes a heartfelt post
Earlier in the week, Iverson posted on Instagram and expressed his gratitude for his family, friends, and teammates over the years.
"I came across those two videos and I had to say something. It’s such a gift to receive these messages of love — to get my flowers while I can still smell them!" Iverson posted. "Just wanna say thank you to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and my millions of true fans across the world for always supporting and believing in me throughout my blessed and turbulent life. There were GREAT days, but I’ve had some bad ones too.
"Life REALLY be Life’n!! Giving up for me has NEVER been an option. I always stayed true to myself. I never became someone that the people who truly love me couldn’t recognize. I never disrespected my God by wanting to be anyone but me. I wanted to be LIKE!! Mike. But be him? Anyone else? Man, I’m happy with who I am. If I came back in another life, I’d choose this life, with all the ups and downs, the twists and turns. Who else I’m gonna be? Everyone else is taken up anyway!! Lol."
Iverson finished his post with a concluding paragraph.
"I pray that I continue to make my loved ones and fans proud," he continued. "With all that being said, there’ll be many more obstacles and challenges ahead for me to overcome, but I’ll continue to put one foot in front of the other and continue to believe in myself and my God. I kindly suggest ya’ll do the same. Live, Laugh and Love. #Misunderstood"
Multiple former NBA players showed love to Iverson in recognition of his impact on the game of basketball.
Mateen Cleaves, who was a standout basketball player for Michigan State and played six seasons in the NBA, commented: "💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿"
Quentin Richardson, who played 13 seasons in the NBA, said: "Legendary 🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Eddy Curry, who played 11 seasons in the NBA, replied: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Iverson played in only three games in the 2008-2009 season with the Nuggets before being traded to the Detroit Pistons.
