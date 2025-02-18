NBA Star Aaron Gordon Responds to Possible Dunk Contest Return
Now, with the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend in the past after Team Shaq took home the All-Star game win, criticism around the sports world has begun to pour in on how change is needed to bring life back to the weekend. From the three-point contest to the game itself, the NBA might end up making some serious changes before the 2026 All-Star weekend in Los Angeles.
One of the most talked about events was the dunk contest, as despite Mac McClung winning his third consecutive contest, fans and media alike acknowledged that the event isn't what it used to be. A former dunk contest star, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, responded regarding a potential return to the contest to try and win it once and for all.
"I still got some s***," Gordon shared to his X account in response to Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant asking if Zach LaVine or Gordon had any interest in a return.
Gordon famously went toe-to-toe with LaVine during the 2016 Slam Dunk Contest in Toronto, where they went to a double tie-breaker where LaVine outscored Gordon 50-47 in the final. Gordon went on to participate in 2017 and 2020, suffering a narrow defeat in 2020 to Derrick Jones Jr.
While it is all hearsay for now, the talk from NBA players on social media indicates there could be stars returning to the dunk contest. If Gordon and LaVine returned alongside other players like Morant and McClung, it could potentially bring back a contest that used to have players like Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins participate.
