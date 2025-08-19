Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo Tabbed As Top Targets For Eastern Conference Team
With the major transactional period mostly over for the NBA, speculation is already starting to rise about what teams are planning for down the road. A team that a lot of people are confused by is the Miami Heat, who have a roster destined to be the 6th seed in the East, at best.
They could have a little bit of money to play with next offseason, as Terry Rozier, Nikola Jovic (could be an extension candidate), Simone Fontecchio, and Norman Powell all come off the books, a combined nearly $60 million in salary. They could have even more if Andrew Wiggins opts out of his $30 million player option, but that seems unlikely.
However, ESPN's Tim Bontemps revealed on a recent episode of the "Hoop Collective" podcast that he thinks they're gearing up for the 2027 offseason, when players like Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers could all be on the market.
"I would say the Heat now are waiting to see if they can get a player better than Bam. The reason I say 2027? That’s when Giannis, Jokic, and Donovan Mitchell could all be free agents… I think the Heat are probably going to sit in that space."
The Heat could be looking at a substantial amount of salary space that offseason, assuming they don't sign someone like Tyler Herro to an extension. Herro, Wiggins, Jaime Jaquez Jr. (also an extension candidate), and Davion Mitchell, and they're likely to keep their flexibility as best they can.
Miami has always been big chasers in free agency, putting themselves in every rumor since they assembled the Big 3 with Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh.
Nikola Jokic Turned Down Extension Offer From Nuggets
One thing partially fueling these rumors is Jokic recently turning down an extension from the Nuggets. It was reportedly worth $206 million over three years, but since he still has two years and a player option remaining on his deal, it doesn't make too much sense to sign now.
The Nuggets also have to prove to Jokic that they can build a quality roster full of depth around him. They did a great job this offseason, turning Michael Porter Jr.'s salary spot into Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown, and Tim Hardaway Jr. Even if one could argue how good those players are, they're playable bodies, something the Nuggets didn't have a lot of last year.
Related Articles
Michael Porter Jr Makes Controversial Statement on NBA Dating
Ex-Nuggets, Knicks Forward Celebrates Big Career Accomplishment
9x NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook Could Be Joining New Team Soon