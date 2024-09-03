NBA Trade Idea Sends $158M Denver Nuggets Star to Miami Heat
While they lost starting shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency, the Denver Nuggets remain one of the NBA’s top teams. Led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets will be in the mix as long as he is on the court.
Star point guard Jamal Murray has been a great co-star next to Jokic since Denver’s rise to contender status, but with his contract situation still unresolved, some have speculated if the 2023 NBA champion will remain with the Nuggets longterm.
There has been optimism expressed by Denver that reaching an extension with Murray will be easy, but that has yet to take place. If the team has reservations about his durability, could a trade be explored?
In a recent hypothetical trade proposal, Rohan Raman of Atlanta Hawks on SI created a scenario where Murray lands with the Miami Heat.
Atlanta Hawks receive: Terry Rozier, Josh Richardson, Nikola Jovic, Peyton Watson, 2026 2nd round pick (via Miami Heat), 2031 1st round pick (top-5 protected, via Denver Nuggets)
Miami Heat receive: Jamal Murray, DeAndre Hunter, Garrison Mathews, 2025 1st round pick (protected 1-12, via Sacramento)
Denver Nuggets receive: Tyler Herro, Kobe Bufkin, Cody Zeller, Pelle Larsson, 2026 1st round pick (unprotected, via Miami Heat), 2031 1st round pick (unprotected, via Miami Heat)
As Raman emphasized, this is a hypothetical trade scenario and not one any of the teams involved are exploring.
For Atlanta, this trade would bolster their rebuild/retool effort with young pieces like Jovic and Watson while also adding draft picks. For Denver, they would land some scoring production in Herro in addition to three more players and draft compensation. Finally for Miami, they would receive a championship point guard in Murray to pair with Jimmy Butler.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List