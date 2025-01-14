Inside The Nuggets

New Kyrie Irving Injury Update for Nuggets-Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has missed the last five games due to injury.

Jan 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks up during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has missed the last five games due to a lumbar back strain. The eight-time NBA All-Star has appeared in 30 games this season, averaging 24.3 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.6 rebounds. As always, Irving has been very efficient this season, shooting 49% from the field and 44.1% from three.

The Mavericks are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night in a rematch of Sunday’s contest. Denver won that game by final score of 112-101, but it came without both Irving and his star backcourt partner Luka Doncic. 

As Tuesday night’s contest approaches, a significant update was provided on Irving’s status. 

Dec 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was reported by Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal that Irving a trending towards playing on Tuesday night.

Via Afseth: “There is a growing sense that Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving will return from a five-game absence against the Denver Nuggets, sources indicate to DallasHoopsJournal.com.”

NBA insider Marc Stein confirmed this report with one of his own.

Via Stein: “There is growing optimism in Dallas that Kyrie Irving (back) will return to the Mavericks' lineup tonight against Denver. An official team update on Irving's status is expected closer to game time (8:30 PM CT).”

This is big news for a Mavericks team that has won just three of its last 10 games. Two losses behind Denver in the Western Conference standings, the Mavericks certainly need a win on Tuesday.

