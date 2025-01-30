New Report on Celtics, Nuggets Interest in Trade for 76ers Big Man
The Philadelphia 76ers have been, by far, the most disappointing team in the NBA this season. Acquiring Paul George in the offseason to pair with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid was expected to be a massive move, but the 76ers are just 19-27 through 46 games.
With the NBA trade deadline a week away, the 76ers will likely be looking to make some moves. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports some key players the 76ers could be looking to deal ahead of the deadline.
"In light of Philadelphia’s struggles, teams across the league have reached out to see if the 76ers would consider selling off players such as Caleb Martin, Kelly Oubre Jr., Guerschon Yabusele, Andre Drummond, and Eric Gordon, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote.
Scotto added a list of teams that have specifically shown interest in Guerschon Yabusele, citing the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and New York Knicks as three contenders looking to add the underrated big man.
"Several teams have expressed interest in trading for Yabusele, including the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, and others, league sources told HoopsHype."
Yabusele, 29, is averaging 10.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season, shooting 50.2% from the field and 39.3% from deep. One specific area of struggle for the Nuggets this season has been their backup frontcourt, and Yabusele would be an immediate help.
Yabuselse would make an impact on any contender that looks to trade for him ahead of the deadline, but the Nuggets would be the most desperate for frontcourt depth.
