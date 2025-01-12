Nikola Jokic Breaks Silence on Absence Due to Illness
After winning three of the last four NBA MVP awards, Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic does not seem to be slowing down. The 29-year-old is putting up another stellar season, fighting to win his fourth MVP, which would be tied for the fourth-most of all-time.
Jokic is averaging 31.6 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game with freakish 55.6/47.7/80.4 shooting splits. His league-leading 47.7% from three-point range is just absurd, especially on a career-high 4.7 attempts per game.
One of Jokic's biggest strengths throughout his ten-year NBA career has been staying healthy, but the six-time All-Star has already missed five games this season. In five absences, the Nuggets are just 2-3, as they do not have the frontcourt depth to support their superstar big man being sidelined.
The Nuggets played a back-to-back series earlier in the week, where Jokic had to miss both contests with an undisclosed illness. Now that he is back in action, Jokic revealed what was keeping him from competing.
"It was everything – head, nose, my chest, a little bit my throat," Jokic said. "My body felt weak, so it was really weird. … I felt a little bit more tired. Second half was much better than the first half. First half, I almost died."
Jokic ultimately decided to play through his illness on Friday, helping the Nuggets get a 19-point win over the Brooklyn Nets. Jokic finished the night with 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 15 assists, as even a sickness could not stop him from dominating.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player