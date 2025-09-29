Nuggets Executives Reveal Nikola Jokic's Impact on Offseason Moves
The Denver Nuggets had a surprisingly productive 2025 offseason, as the franchise does everything it can to ensure they do not fall short of the Western Conference Finals for a third straight year.
The Nuggets added a handful of difference-makers this summer, including Jonas Valanciunas, Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown, and Tim Hardaway Jr., giving them one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. Of course, the Western Conference still goes through Oklahoma City, but they have put together the pieces to compete with the powerhouse Thunder team.
Regardless of what offseason moves they made, the Nuggets will always lean on Jokic. The three-time NBA MVP is the heart of Denver, and the Nuggets simply go as far as he takes them. Of course, that impact translates off the court, as well.
Jokic's say in Denver's offseason moves
Since the Nuggets have the best player in the world on their roster, many would assume that the front office would be smart enough to consult Jokic before making any drastic decisions. During Monday's media day, Nuggets executives Ben Tenzer and Jon Wallace talked about how stars like Jokic and Jamal Murray impact their offseason decisions.
"Having a good pulse on what the team is doing and what's happening behind closed doors, in and out of the locker room, plays a major part in that," Wallace said. "Being able to talk to Nikola, being able to talk to Jamal, being the two focal points of our organization. We told them to be brutally honest with us. You know, what do they need from us, what do they need moving forward? We addressed those issues, and now we gotta put it together."
Tenzer also chimed in, saying, "I think it's important to understand that they have such a unique perspective in this, so it would be crazy to not ask for their perspectives and opinions when things come up."
With Jokic's future in Denver not being a guarantee, it is promising that the front office is willing to get his help when they are making big decisions, along with star point guard Jamal Murray. That duo won the Nuggets a title in 2023, so for them to repeat that success, nobody knows what they need to improve on better than Jokic and Murray.