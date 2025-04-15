Nikola Jokic Finishes Season Accomplishing Never Seen NBA History
At this point, it's become undeniable that Nikola Jokic is the best basketball player in the world. Game after game, the Nuggets superstar has made NBA history in unimaginable ways.
As the regular season came to an end, Jokic finished the season by making a new type of NBA history. He officially became the first NBA player ever to finish the season in the top three points, rebounds, assists, and steals.
Jokic is third in points per game at 29.6, third in rebounds per game at 12.7, second in assists per game at 10.2, and second in steals per game at 1.8.
It wouldn't be controversial to say that the 2024-25 NBA season has been the best of Nikola Jokic's career. He's somehow figured out a way to play even better basketball than he did during his MVP seasons, and those were already phenomenal.
With how great Jokic has been playing, it's going to be very difficult to decide who is the MVP between him and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. On one end, Shai should be rewarded for leading an Oklahoma City Thunder team to 68 wins. On the other end, Jokic has been playing historic basketball that deserves to be rewarded.
In all likelihood, there is no right answer for the NBA's MVP award this season. Regardless of who gets chosen, fans will be upset.
