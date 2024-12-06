Nikola Jokic Made NBA History in Nuggets' Loss to Cavaliers
The Denver Nuggets have been very up and down this NBA season, despite getting historic production from Nikola Jokic. Entering Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with an 11-8 record, Denver was coming off a solid win over the Golden State Warriors. As has been a trend in recent weeks for the Nuggets, that win was followed by a loss.
Falling to the Cavaliers by final score of 126-114, Denver was unable to hand Cleveland its fourth loss of the season. Instead, the Cavaliers became the first team to 20 wins. The last nine games for Denver have been alternating wins and losses. Unable to maintain any momentum, the Nuggets seem stuck in mediocrity right now.
As previously mentioned, Jokic is amid another historic season. Continuing that on Thursday, Jokic finished with 27 points, 20 rebounds, and 11 assists. Notching his 139th career triple double, Jokic passed Lakers legend Magic Johnson for third all-time.
Via Nuggets: "Third most triple-doubles in NBA history belongs to Nikola Jokić 🃏"
Considered by many to be the favorite to win his fourth MVP award, Jokic is putting up historic numbers. The Nuggets will need to start winning more games in order for his MVP buzz to continue growing, but the numbers certainly speak for themselves right now.
This was the fourth time in Jokic’s career he posted the line of at least 27 points, 20 rebounds, and 11 assists which is the third-most all-time (via Basketball Reference’s StatHead). Only Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain have done it more times.
