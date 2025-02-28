Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Bucks
The Denver Nuggets went into Thursday winning 10 of their last 11 games, becoming one of the hottest teams in the NBA and taking control of second place in the Western Conference. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, they ran into Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, who put an end to their hot streak.
The Nuggets lost 121-112 in Milwaukee, as Antetokounmpo dropped 28 points, 19 rebounds, and 7 assists to lead the Bucks. Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic had another outing where it seemed like he did not have enough help, putting together a historic performance in the losing effort.
Jokic dropped 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists on 13-16 shooting from the field, becoming the first player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a game while playing 38 minutes or less, per Stathead.
Jokic has quickly become the most efficient player in the league, averaging a 29-point triple-double with absurd 57.5/44.5/82.1 shooting splits on the season. Despite it being in a losing effort, his historic performance on Thursday night helps his MVP case.
Jokic and the Nuggets now head into a rough stretch in their schedule, facing the red-hot Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics on the road before a very challenging stretch back in Western Conference play.
For the Nuggets to have a shot at competing this season, Jokic must continue to play at this level, although Denver's showing on Thursday night in Milwaukee was underwhelming.
