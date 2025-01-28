Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Bulls
Over the past few games, Nikola Jokic has been absurd basketball. Some of the stats that the Nuggets superstar has been putting up have been absolutely unreal.
On Monday night against the Chicago Bulls, he did it again.
Against the Bulls, Jokic became the first player in NBA history to shoot a perfect 10-of-10 from the field in a first half while also getting 8 assists. No one has ever accomplished the feat, and it almost sounds like something out of a video game.
By the end of the night, Jokic tallied up a ridiculous stat-line of 33 points, 14 assists, and 12 rebounds on 15/21 shooting from the field. The stretch of basketball he's been playing has arguably been some of the greatest basketball witnessed in the sport's history. Even though he likely won't win the MVP this season, Jokic is certainly giving every reason to vote for him again.
Despite Jokic's insane performance, the Denver Nuggets somehow lost to the 19-27 Chicago Bulls. By every definition, it was a very disappointing loss for the Nuggets, regardless of how well Jokic performed.
The defense just wasn't there for the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. They allowed Chicago to score 129 points, while also allowing every member of Chicago's starting ilneup to score at least 10 points. Overall, they allowed seven Bulls players to score in double digits.
The Denver Nuggets are now on a two-game losing streak after the loss to Chicago, and have an overall record of 28-18.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player