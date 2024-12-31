Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Jazz
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is already one of the greatest players in NBA history. With three MVP awards and one Finals MVP award, Jokic continues adding to his already incredible resume. Considered by many to be the front runner this season for another MVP award, Jokic continues to turn in incredible performances.
While the Nuggets have struggled to find consistency at times this season, the play of Jokic has been a constant. This was again on display Monday night.
Dominating again against the Utah Jazz, Jokic entered the fourth quarter having already tallied 33 points, 19 rebounds, and eight assists. While this performance was already impressive enough, Jokic also made NBA history in this game by reaching a big career milestone.
Reaching 15,000 career points in this game, Jokic did so in historic fashion.
Via StatMamba: "Nikola Jokic becomes the fastest center since Shaq to record 15,000 career points."
The Nuggets have needed every bit of Jokic’s dominant play this season, as the three-time MVP has helped keep them in the Western Conference playoff mix.
Via NBA: “15,000 career points for Nikola Jokić 👏”
Jokic entered this game averaging 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists in 27 appearances. The superstar center continues to somehow raise those averages, despite them already being unparalleled.
At this stage, it's hard to argue against Jokic being the MVP.
